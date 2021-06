Sling TV is one of the most popular OTT live streaming services available, coming in just behind YouTube TV with around 2.5 million subscribers, with many opting for its Sling Blue plan. It’s really the only option for media-hungry viewers looking for a great value alternative to cable, because, not only does it provide plans that are half the price of competitors like Hulu + Live TV, but it furnishes subscribers with an extensive number of customization options that allow them to create a TV line-up that truly meets their viewing needs.