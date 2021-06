Every year, amazing businesses fail simply because the people who would buy from them (their target audience) didn’t know they existed. The movie came out in 1989 and was an instant classic, but the concept behind its tagline — “If you build it, he will come” — has misled millions of entrepreneurs into thinking a great service or product is all they need to succeed. Unfortunately, customers will not simply wake up one morning with an inexplicable urge to visit your website. You have to take the thing you built to them.