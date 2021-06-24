Cancel
Economy

Spokane County jobless rate drops to 5% in May

 5 days ago

Jun. 23—Spokane County's nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5% in May, suggesting jobs in some industries are returning to pre-pandemic levels. The county's unemployment rate last month was at its lowest since December 2019, when the unemployment rate was 4.8%, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

