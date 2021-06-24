Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West, TX

West and Russia clash over Russian mercenaries in CAR

By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press
Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Britain and France accused Russian mercenaries on Wednesday of operating alongside Central African Republic forces and committing human rights violations against civilians and obstructing U.N. peacekeeping -- charges immediately denied by Russia which denounced the Western nations for engaging in an “anti-Russia political hit job.”

kdhnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
West, TX
West, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#African Nations#Central African Republic#Russian#United Nations#Ap#U N Security Council#Car#Minusca#Muslims#Ministry Of Defense#The Wagner Group#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
Militarythebharatexpressnews.com

UN panel accuses Russia of killings in Central African Republic, claims Moscow denies

UN experts accuse Russian military instructors and the Central African forces they support of “excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, occupation of schools and large-scale looting” – allegations Moscow has strongly rejected on Monday. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against the conflict-torn African nation said in a 40-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
WDBO

Russia denies its personnel in CAR involved in killings

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Kremlin on Monday strongly rejected the claims that Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic have been involved in killing civilians and looting homes. During a heated discussion at the U.N. Security Council last week, the United States, Britain and France accused Russian military...
AfricaArkansas Online

Russians accused of war crimes

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Russian mercenaries deployed in one of Africa's most fragile countries killed civilians, looted homes and shot dead worshippers at a mosque during a major military operation earlier this year, United Nations investigators have found. The accusations of atrocities are documented in a report for the U.N. Security...
AfricaPosted by
The Hill

UN report accuses Russian operatives of abuses in the Central African Republic

Investigators from the United Nations found that Russian mercenaries killed civilians, looted homes and fatally shot worshippers in mosques earlier this year during military operations in the Central African Republic, The New York Times reports. According to documents obtained by the Times, the offenses committed by the Russian operatives “included...
PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Questions over Russia, UK sea scuffle

MOSCOW — Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs Wednesday to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon.
POTUSTelegraph

Royal Navy clash: Joe Biden accused of emboldening Russia

Joe Biden, the US president, has been accused of having emboldened Russia as sources told The Telegraph that the US decided against sailing close to Crimea alongside the British. The Telegraph can reveal that while US Laboon, an American destroyer, has recently been operating with HMS Defender and the Dutch...
PoliticsThe Daily Star

EU divided over Russia summit plan

France and Germany yesterday called for a European Union summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but met firm resistance from Poland and Baltic countries who distrust the Kremlin. French President Emmanuel Macron said the first EU summit with Putin since January 2014 would be a chance for dialogue and won...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Russia in showdown with UN and West over aid to Syria

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia previewed a showdown with the United Nations, United States and Western nations Wednesday over the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey, rejecting their warnings that closing the only border crossing will leave more than 1 million people without desperately needed food and cause people to die because they lack medicine.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Russia news – live: Moscow releases video of Black Sea clash as Johnson says British navy ‘entirely right’

Boris Johnson’s government has been warned Russia will “hit the target” of any foreign warship testing its territorial claims in waters off Crimea, following the showdown in the Black Sea.The prime minister said it was “entirely right” for the HMS Defender to be in the disputed waters, as No 10 denied Russia’s claims warning shots were fired on the warship and bombs dropped in its path.Defence secretary Ben Wallace said firing took place “out of range” of the warship, while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said a “gunnery exercise” had been conducted in the area.Lord Dannatt, ex-head of the British Army, said Vladimir Putin was “testing the will of the West” with the confrontation. “I’m a little bit surprised that the MoD is playing it down,” he said – adding that the idea the shots fired were merely part of a gunnery exercise was “codswallop”.Cabinet minister George Eustice said British warships would “of course” sail again through the disputed waters. “We never accepted the annexation of Crimea – these were Ukrainian territorial waters.”Russia threatens ‘military means’ to protect territorial integrityOpinion: Russia telling same old story of Western aggressionAnalysis: Smoke and mirrors with potentially serious repercussions
Politicsvidanewspaper.com

UN Peacekeeping Chief Accuses Russia Of Human Rights Abuses In Africa

NEW YORK — The United Nations under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has accused Russian military personnel of allegedly committing widespread human rights violations in the troubled Central African Republic. “We are very concerned by the number of these allegations and the fact that they’re still widespread perpetrated, or they...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. tells U.N. that weekend airstrikes aimed to deter Iran

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities. Under Article 51 of the United...
EuropeBirmingham Star

Car Rams Russian Embassy Gate In Belarusian Capital

A car rammed the gate of the Russian Embassy in Minsk on June 26, authorities with the city's traffic police department said. Belarusian investigators published a surveillance camera video that appears to show a light-colored vehicle driving at high speed before it strikes one of the embassy's two gates, leaving it ajar.