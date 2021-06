(Crannbery Township, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police have reported via release that on June 14th, 2021 at approximately 3:42 PM a two vehicle collision took place on Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township, Butler County. A 20 year old female, Elaina Karafilis, from Bridgeville was driving on I-79 North in her 1997 Toyota Corolla near the 81.2 mile marker when she was unable to slow down in time and crashed into a 2010 Toyota Sienna operated by Johnathan Mcintyre, a 41 year old male from Evans City. The Corolla operated by Karafilis was totaled, while the Sienna operated by Mcintyre was considered to have functional damage. Pa State Police stated that no one was injured in the accident.