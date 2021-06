As a mother, you often forget to look at yourself in the mirror before leaving the house. Fortunately, so far I’ve remembered the “amazingly beautiful” hairdos my daughter has done for me BEFORE I went out in public. However, some mothers are not that fortunate (Don’t worry – my time will come!). Take my own mother and one of my fellow mommy friends for instance for a couple of instances when they exclaimed in disbelief,” Did my child just do that?!”