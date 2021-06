Montclair Kimberley Academy graduated 113 seniors Sunday, June 13, on the campus’s Van Brunt Field — the first commencement ceremony held on campus since the 1950s. Head of Upper School David C. Flocco, in his welcome address, credited the Class of 2021 for “not only helping us to be the community we are today, but also helping us to endure and emerge from this pandemic better than we entered it.”