Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter to the editor: Grassley and Ernst are working against constituents’ voting rights

By Letters
littlevillagemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted to make it harder for Americans to vote. The procedural [test] vote, the S.1, “For the People Act,” would reform voting rights with the aim to make it easier and more accessible for Americans to vote. A few proposed features of...

littlevillagemag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Voter Registration#Republican#Americans#State#The Iowa Legislature#House#The U S#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & Courtsnwestiowa.com

Editorial: Sen. Grassley’s future?

Before anyone starts work on the political obituary of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, let’s take a long step back. A new poll shows the seven-term Republican senator from Iowa could face a surprisingly difficult campaign if he decides to run for an eighth term. Iowans need to consider what life would be like with Grassley retired to New Hartford or defeated in either a 2022 primary or the general election.
Congress & Courtstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Current filibuster unconstitutional

In 1787, “We the People” instituted a democracy, flawed by restrictions of gender and race but able to become “more perfect” through amendments to our Constitution, which ultimately extended voting to women and non-white citizens. This Constitution never included any reference to a filibuster. The three federal government branches had...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Obama says Senate will vote again on voting rights

Former President Obama said Monday he believes the Senate will hold a new vote on the Democratic voting rights bill that Republicans in the upper chamber blocked last week. Speaking to supporters in his first fundraising call since the 2020 elections, Obama teamed up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former Attorney General Eric Holder to call for support for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which organized the call.
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Talks Failed Voting Rights Bill

Senator Charles Grassley comments on the voting rights bill that failed to get 60 votes to pass in the Senate Tuesday as all Republicans voted no. The For the People Act proposed to increase voter access by expanding early voting, allowing for same-day registration, enacting automatic registration for federal elections, and lowering identification requirements. Senator Grassley (R) shares one of several grievances he had with the bill, “We have a Federal Elections Commission that makes decisions about people violating the law. It’s made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. So you have to at least have a bipartisan agreement that somebody broke an election law, in other words four to two or five to one or six to zero. This election law that passed the Pelosi-House of Representatives would make that four and three so you’d have partisan decisions on somebody breaking election laws.”
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Ernst on the Voting Act

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said today that Democrats are ignoring the real needs of American families—like the rising costs of household goods—and instead prioritizing Washington politicians by pushing an elections bill that centralizes power in D.C. by politicizing the Federal Elections Commission, mandating unlimited ballot harvesting, and forcing taxpayers to fund campaigns.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Senate Republicans expected to reject voting rights bill

Republicans and Democrats are set to clash over voting rights and election reform during a major showdown on Capitol Hill. The Senate is expected to vote on sweeping legislation that President Biden and Democrats argue protects democracy but Republicans call a federal power grab and plan to block from moving forward by using the filibuster. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a closer look at the latest developments.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Stacey Abrams is open to Joe Manchin's voting rights proposal

(CNN) — This week Democrats will try to advance a sweeping new voting rights bill in the US Senate. The legislation, which passed the US House of Representatives in March, would enact automatic voter registration, expand early voting, modernize our antiquated voting systems, and restore the voting rights of Americans with prior felony convictions.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Grassley let Iowa down

It has become increasingly clear that Sen. Grassley doesn't care what his constituents think, want or expect from their elected officials. Grassley should be ashamed for getting into lockstep with those who do not want to learn the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A bipartisan...
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Iowa's senators hold reception in Sioux Center to discuss key issues

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Three senators and other local leaders convened in Sioux Center Tuesday to discuss key issues and brief their constituents on the state of affairs on capitol hill. The event transformed Dean's Classic Car Museum into a reception hall with room for over 150 attendees. Jeff Kaufmann...
Washington, NHConcord Monitor

Letter: Democrats support DC control of NH elections

Maggie Hassan is spending a lot of money to trumpet her support for the so-called For the People Act, a bill supported by our other New Hampshire Democratic representatives in Washington. This bill would allow Washington to take control of our election process and, through automatic voter registration for anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Toyota Defends Donations to 37 Republicans Who Voted Not to Certify 2020 Election

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has defended its donations to Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. On Sunday, Axios reported that Toyota had donated the most amount of money of any company in 2021 to lawmakers who objected to November 2020's election result, which was declared for President Joe Biden.