“Reader Emails,” Ratings, & (EXCLUSIVE) Who is Katie Engaged To?

Pretty funny how this show, or I guess more so Mike Fleiss in this situation, manipulates the ratings to fit his narrative. So the ratings from Monday night are in and it drew 3.3 million viewers and a .9 rating. Fleiss tweeted yesterday, “Thank you, #BachelorNation ! Huge ratings last night! This season is one of the all-time best…” Huge ratings? Really? Last week drew 3.3 million and a .8 rating. So they went up .1 from ep 2, with the same overall viewership. Ep 1 drew 3.6 million and a .9, so it had the same rating and 300k less viewers. Yet, that warrants a “huge ratings” tweet from Fleiss, who basically has no say in the day-to-day operations of the this show anymore? Of course, Fleiss could be looking at it from the fact that the .9 rating Monday night in the Adults 18-54 demo was 50% better than any show that aired on network television Monday night. The Olympic trials drew a .6 for 2nd place on the night. I just love when they try to fleece their audience with statements like this when 99% of them don’t have a clue how TV ratings work. So they just see that and assume it must be true. Then again, we’re talking about Fleiss here. Not the most upstanding guy in the world to say the least. We even got a “Reader Email” about him this week. Can’t remember the last time we had that.