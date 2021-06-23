Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“Reader Emails,” Ratings, & (EXCLUSIVE) Who is Katie Engaged To?

By Reality Steve
realitysteve.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty funny how this show, or I guess more so Mike Fleiss in this situation, manipulates the ratings to fit his narrative. So the ratings from Monday night are in and it drew 3.3 million viewers and a .9 rating. Fleiss tweeted yesterday, “Thank you, #BachelorNation ! Huge ratings last night! This season is one of the all-time best…” Huge ratings? Really? Last week drew 3.3 million and a .8 rating. So they went up .1 from ep 2, with the same overall viewership. Ep 1 drew 3.6 million and a .9, so it had the same rating and 300k less viewers. Yet, that warrants a “huge ratings” tweet from Fleiss, who basically has no say in the day-to-day operations of the this show anymore? Of course, Fleiss could be looking at it from the fact that the .9 rating Monday night in the Adults 18-54 demo was 50% better than any show that aired on network television Monday night. The Olympic trials drew a .6 for 2nd place on the night. I just love when they try to fleece their audience with statements like this when 99% of them don’t have a clue how TV ratings work. So they just see that and assume it must be true. Then again, we’re talking about Fleiss here. Not the most upstanding guy in the world to say the least. We even got a “Reader Email” about him this week. Can’t remember the last time we had that.

realitysteve.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fleiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelornation#Katie Blake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...