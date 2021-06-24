Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kiwi Joy As Long-suffering 'Nice Guys' Crowned Test Champions

By Neil SANDS
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand cricket fans on Thursday hailed a "David and Goliath" win over India in the inaugural World Test Championship, praising Kane Williamson's men for erasing the heartache of recent big-match failures. The Black Caps were also lauded for the manner in which they claimed victory, with pundits saying their...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Taylor
Person
Richard Hadlee
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Tim Paine
Person
Kyle Jamieson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Indian Cricket#Cricket World Cup#New Zealand Cricket#New Zealand Rugby#New Zealanders#The Black Caps#Goliath#Australian#New Zealand Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson 'excited' by chance to be crowned the first world Test champions but India skipper Virat Kohli says Ageas Bowl final is just another match

It is two years since New Zealand’s last crack at a global final ended in the sort of heartbreak that might have finished a lesser team. Yet the ICC’s determination to add context to the longest form of the game has given them a crack at redemption. Defeat mighty India over the next few days at the Ageas Bowl, and Kane Williamson’s side will be cricket’s first world Test champions.
Sportsnewagebd.net

New Zealand crowned kings of Test cricket

New Zealand enjoyed the greatest triumph in their cricket history as they beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday. Two years after their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 50-over World Cup final at Lord's, the Blackcaps claimed their...
Sportsnewsbrig.com

Nice guys New Zealand certainly finished l̶a̶s̶t̶ first

New Zealand not only came into this final as the nice guys but also as the favourites, so would they finally put an end to the ‘nice guys finish last’ quote. But will they turn another page in the same notebook?. After Ross Taylor had made history, putting smiles on...
Sportsshortpedia.com

I don’t think any other team has bad guys: Virat Kohli on New Zealand being framed as ‘nice guys’

Virat Kohli is expecting a high-quality Test match between the top two sides in the rankings, although he took issue with New Zealand being framed as ‘the nice guys’ of world cricket. I really don’t understand this term that was just used, I don’t think any other team has ‘bad guys’ in their team, said Kohli. When you step across the line, it’s business at the end of the day and you need to deal with it accordingly, he added.
UEFAThe Independent

Celtic handed Midtjylland test in Champions League

Ange Postecoglou will kick-off his Celtic reign with a Champions League visit of Danish outfit Midtjylland. The Greek-born Australian was finally appointed Neil Lennon’s successor last week after the club were forced to reset their targets following the collapse of their chase for Eddie Howe. But Postecoglou will have no...
Sportsshikshanews.com

WTC Final: New Zealand Holds Nerve Against India to be Crowned World Test Champions

In the WTC Final, New Zealand held nerves against India to be crowned the Test World Champions on the reserve day of a Test that very much looked to conclude in a draw. In the reserve sixth day, Indian team lost the sight of plot and got bundled out to give the Kiwis an easy target. In return, New Zealand achieved the target with 8 wickets in hand.
Sportsomahanews.net

Shafali youngest cricketer to play in all formats for India

Bristol [UK], June 27 (ANI): Teen sensation Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to make her debut in all three formats after she was named in the playing XI for the first ODI against England. Skipper Mithali Raj presented Shafali with a cap before the match. The...
Sportstriathlon.org

Lindemann and Studer crowned European Triathlon Champions in Kitzbühel

The elite fields were stacked heading into the race finals of the 2021 Europe Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships Kitzbühel. Among the stars was Switzerland’s Nicola Spirig, 2012 Olympic and six times European champion. In the women’s race Great Britain’s Olivia Mathias, Sian Rainsley and Sophie Alden were first out of the water, followed by Quinty Schoens (NED) and Valentina Riasova (RUS), Germany’s Laura Lindemann and Emma Lombardi (FRA). During the bike Lindemann immediately made a statement, putting the pace on the field. In T2 the leading group arriving together, Jolanda Annen (SUI) was first on the run but Germany’s Marlene Gomez-Islinger and Lindemann were on her heels and chasing. Mathias, Spirig and Schoens with seconds between them. Leonie Periault from France lead the women’s race after the first lap followed by Riasova, both trying to breakaway from Lindemann (GER) who was pushing the pace across the course. None of the other women had the legs to keep up with Lindemann, who races to victory in Kitzbühel and was crowned the 2021 European Triathlon Champion. In a thrilling sprint finish to round out the podium, second place and the silver medal was awarded to Valentina Riasova (winning the U23 European title) and Leonie Periault took home bronze.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI: Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver help England beat India by 8 wickets | Cricket News

Skipper Mithali Raj’s half-century of fighting was in vain as the women of England rolled over the aggressive unbeaten fifties of Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver to beat a below-par Indian woman by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-game Sunday series. Mithali led head-on with a 72 patient to guide India Women to a modest 201 for eight after being batted. Mithali held India’s sleeves together after two early layoffs. She shared two crucial partnerships – 56 races with Punam Raut (32) and 65 with Deepti Sharma (30) – to help India break through the 200-race mark.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Sri Lanka vs India: Shikhar Dhawan believes next round will allow fringe players to showcase their talents | Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs India: Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain of his team in the series.© TBEN. The captain of the limited tour of Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan, called the upcoming series a challenge on Sunday and said matches in the island nation will provide fringe players the opportunity to show off their talent and be in the game. counts as one place. in the main team. “It’s a very good team. There is positivity, confidence in our team and everyone is confident that we are going to do well. There is a lot of excitement,” Dhawan said at the conference. virtual press release before the start in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid.
Sportsomahanews.net

NZ have best pace attack: Shane Jurgensen

Wellington [New Zealand], June 28 (ANI): New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has lavished praise on the team's pace attack of Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme, and Trent Boult as he described them as the best in the world. "I think so. I've been thinking that...
WorldThe Daily Star

The Mahmudullah question

On Saturday, Mahmudullah Riyad's inclusion into the Test side for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour was widely seen as a "surprise inclusion". It perhaps was a surprise because it had become widely accepted that Mahmudullah was not cut out for Tests. There were even suggestions that he may not have been as interested in playing Tests as he was to play limited-overs cricket, though the cricketer himself has said that he wants to play cricket's oldest format.
Sportsdartsworld.com

MODUS Live League: Burnett claims champions crown

RICHIE Burnett confirmed his darting resurgence with a superb victory in the inaugural Champions’ Week series from MODUS’s LIve League. The Welsh legend is regarded with great affection in the darts world and many will be delighted to see ‘The Prince of Wales’ pick up the £5,000 winner’s cheque. Burnett...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

‘Most Anticipated Coach of Indian Cricket Team’: BCCI Video Starring Rahul Dravid Goes Viral In Minutes

After a disappointing result in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Team India’s new squad is set to take on Sri Lanka in the limited series. The Men in Blue, deprived of the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and even of the trainer Ravi Shastri, flew to the neighboring country where they will play three Internationals for a day (ODI) and as many Internationals Twenty20 (T20I) .