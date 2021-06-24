Kiwi Joy As Long-suffering 'Nice Guys' Crowned Test Champions

The elite fields were stacked heading into the race finals of the 2021 Europe Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships Kitzbühel. Among the stars was Switzerland’s Nicola Spirig, 2012 Olympic and six times European champion. In the women’s race Great Britain’s Olivia Mathias, Sian Rainsley and Sophie Alden were first out of the water, followed by Quinty Schoens (NED) and Valentina Riasova (RUS), Germany’s Laura Lindemann and Emma Lombardi (FRA). During the bike Lindemann immediately made a statement, putting the pace on the field. In T2 the leading group arriving together, Jolanda Annen (SUI) was first on the run but Germany’s Marlene Gomez-Islinger and Lindemann were on her heels and chasing. Mathias, Spirig and Schoens with seconds between them. Leonie Periault from France lead the women’s race after the first lap followed by Riasova, both trying to breakaway from Lindemann (GER) who was pushing the pace across the course. None of the other women had the legs to keep up with Lindemann, who races to victory in Kitzbühel and was crowned the 2021 European Triathlon Champion. In a thrilling sprint finish to round out the podium, second place and the silver medal was awarded to Valentina Riasova (winning the U23 European title) and Leonie Periault took home bronze.