Iowa City, IA

Mazahir Salih announces she is not running for reelection to the Iowa City Council

By Paul Brennan
littlevillagemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa City Councilmember Mazahir Salih announced on Wednesday that she will not run for reelection. Salih, who was elected mayor pro tem by her fellow councilmembers in 2020, had told reporters earlier this year that she would run for the open seat in District B instead of seeking reelection to her current at-large seat. But in a written statement, Salih said she changed her mind because of her new role as the executive director of the Center for Workers Justice of Eastern Iowa (CWJ).

littlevillagemag.com
