KELL Partners Offers Luminate CRM Migration Support

Hanzo to use IBM Cloud for Financial Services to Help Customers Accelerate Transactions with Financial Institutions in a Highly-Secured Environment. Hanzo, a pioneer in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, announced it has joined IBM’s growing ecosystem of more than 100 Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, and FinTechs supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services Framework is designed to address risk in the digital supply chain through a common set of security controls that are adhered to by the entire ecosystem.