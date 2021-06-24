Film fest to play to capacity crowd
Full weekend planned after pandemic forced last year's inaugural event online. Last year felt like a loss to Jake Abell. To be certain, the fact that the 2009 Ouray School graduate was able to collaborate with co-founders Terry Kiser and Jared LaCroix to press on with the inaugural Ouray International Film Festival in the midst of a pandemic constituted a victory of sorts. But the reality of being limited to sharing it virtually — only a small group of sponsors and…www.ouraynews.com