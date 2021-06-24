Cancel
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt University to hold a virtual seminar on World Microbiome Day

Kelleigh Michanichou
Kelleigh Michanichou
CDC/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Vanderbilt University is holding a virtual seminar on World Microbiome Day. The seminar is titled "Phage Therapy 2.0: Discovery, Development, and Deployment of Ultra Narrow Spectrum Antibiotics" and it will be presented by Dr. Benjamin Chan of Yale University.

Dr. Chan has conducted groundbreaking research on the development of bacterial viruses. He and his team have successfully pioneered bacteriophage-based VTAs (Virulence-Targeting Antibiotics) and RTAs (Resistance-Targeting Antibiotics) to treat infections. These bacteriophages can treat antibiotic-resistant infections and skin infections, even cystic fibrosis. This method of medication for antibiotic-resistant infection has even already been permitted by the FDA.

Vanderbilt University is in support of more understanding of microbes and their products. They stated that "World Microbiome Day celebrates the importance of understanding and deploying microbial communities and their products for positive outcomes in a sustainable manner."

The event will be held this Wednesday, June 23 at 12.00 pm CST. And all interested participants must register first by filling the form on the Vanderbilt Microbiome Initiative website.

According to the CDC, "Antibiotic resistance happens when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. That means the germs are not killed and continue to grow. Infections caused by antibiotic-resistant germs are difficult and sometimes impossible to treat."

Vanderbilt University is a more than 2 centuries old university, It was named after the first funder of the university, Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1873 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, the university is known for its transformative education and research. They hold a lot of higher academic degrees, including many social studies, theologies, art, many types of physics, a lot of biology, chemistry, psychology, cinema, computer science, literature, a lot of engineering programs and many more.

Kelleigh Michanichou

Kelleigh Michanichou

Local journalism advocate and practitioner

