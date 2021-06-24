Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM EDT /945 PM CDT/. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River in southwest Indiana ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River in south central Indiana White River in south central and southwest Indiana .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Edwardsport southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of Thursday morning nearing Petersburg. The crest along the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers.. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River at Williams. * Until late Sunday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, State Road 450 near Williams and County Road 400 South closed by high water. Lowest campground begins to flood. Additional agricultural flooding occurs.