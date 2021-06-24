Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM EDT /945 PM CDT/. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River in southwest Indiana ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River in south central Indiana White River in south central and southwest Indiana .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Edwardsport southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of Thursday morning nearing Petersburg. The crest along the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers.. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River at Williams. * Until late Sunday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, State Road 450 near Williams and County Road 400 South closed by high water. Lowest campground begins to flood. Additional agricultural flooding occurs.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Lawrence, IN
City
Edwardsport, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#High Water#Extreme Weather#The East Fork White River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
CNN

Historic Northwest heat wave leads to hundreds of emergency room visits

(CNN) — Hundreds of people have visited emergency departments or urgent-care clinics in the Pacific Northwest since Friday as an excruciating heat wave smashed all-time temperature records in Oregon, Washington and Canada. Portland set record-high temperatures three days in a row, topping out at 116 degrees on Monday. Seattle hit...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Tour de France crash suspect may have fled country as authorities search: report

The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident. French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...