Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 09:50:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM EDT /945 PM CDT/. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River in southwest Indiana ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River in south central Indiana White River in south central and southwest Indiana .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Edwardsport southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of Thursday morning nearing Petersburg. The crest along the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers.. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River near Rivervale. * Until late Sunday morning. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 25.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 25.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Sunday, July 04. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, All county roads across or located in the East Fork of White River flood plain flood. Flooding of agricultural land becomes extensive. The county road on northside of gage floods and gage may be inaccessible except by boat. Local residents in nearby river cabins must park on higher grounds.