Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 06:54:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River and White River in south central and southwest Indiana .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Edwardsport southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of Wednesday evening just south of Edwardsport. Flooding is ongoing in Lawrence County on the East Fork White River, which is currently near crest at Rivervale. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers and last at least into the weekend on the East Fork White River, and into early next week on the White River. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Petersburg. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday /8:30 PM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday /8:30 PM CDT Wednesday/ was 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood and flooding begins on higher bottomlands. State Road 257 may begin to flood if Shoals gage reading is over 17 feet. Private levees may be overtopped in many cases.