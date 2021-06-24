Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Friday by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in south central and southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from just south of Edwardsport southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of Thursday evening nearing Petersburg. The crest along the East Fork White River is near Bedford. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers. Chances for rain can be expected at times from now through at least the middle of next week. Widespread, potentially heavy rainfall late this week into early next week appears likely to produce additional rises on area rivers and may produce flooding more extensive than what has been experienced in recent days. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River near Bedford. * Until early Sunday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 3.8 feet Sunday, July 04. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water is near the center of the road at the first curve out of the Bedford Boat Club.