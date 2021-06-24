Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Liberty County in Big Bend Florida Central Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1115 PM CDT /1215 AM EDT/. * At 919 PM CDT /1019 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blountstown, Bristol, Kennys Mill, Durham, Sharpstown, Hugh Creek, Nettle Ridge, Blountstown Airport, Red Oak, Chipola and Clarksville.