Mason County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Ottawa and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

alerts.weather.gov
