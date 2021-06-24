Common Kitchen Mistakes Even Gordon Ramsay Makes

Every time Gordon Ramsay steps into another failing restaurant on "Kitchen Nightmares," it's pretty much guaranteed the celebrity chef is going to find at least one thing he doesn't like, if not everything on the whole menu. But through seven seasons of eating his fair share of raw chicken, dry chicken, and of course more crab cakes than anyone would hope to consume in a single lifetime, nothing has ever compared to the shepherd's pie he ordered at Finn McCool's, an Irish pub in Westhampton, New York (via YouTube). Considering the restaurant's shepherd's pie had Gordon Ramsay running to the restroom after only a couple of bites, it comes as no surprise that Finn McCool's has since been closed for business (via Reality TV Revisited).