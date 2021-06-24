Grape and Fall Festival concert set for September

We’ve isolated, we’ve been vaccinated, we’ve washed our hands raw, we spent way too many hours on Zoom, and now we’re ready to get back out there and stand within six feet of our favorite pop-culture icons. That’s right, baby! Vulture Festival is returning to a live and in-person experience at L.A.’s historic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. We wanted to tell you this now because, as we all know, the world opening up means your calendar space is becoming precious. So set aside the weekend of November 13 and 14 and start re-learning some basic social skills, because in a few months we’ll start announcing a lineup that’ll inspire you to fully re-enter human society. Now, try to remember where you stashed your real pants, because we will be able to see your legs.