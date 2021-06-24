FDA chief stays mum on plans for banning flavored vapes

(BPT) - Menthol cigarettes, along with all flavored cigars, are a real concern when it comes to combating the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. So much so that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committing to issuing new regulations to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products. These actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that the FDA believes will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. For more information, visit fda.gov/tobacco. To make a plan to quit smoking, visit smokefree.gov.