Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kids2 Announces New Media Entertainment Company Hello Einstein Studios™

By PRWeb
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Venture Will Expand Kids2 Content Offerings Up To Pre-Teen Age Range. Kids2, a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families, today announced the launch of Hello Einstein Studios™, a new media entertainment company focused on creating curiosity-driven content reaching kids from ages 0-12. Hello Einstein...

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Television#Moonbug Entertainment#Hello Einstein Studios#Kids2 Group Kids2 Group#Kids2 Group#Kids2 Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hall Of Fame Resort And Entertainment Company Announces Starbucks Will Join The Retail Lineup At Hall Of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that Starbucks, in partnership with Warren, Ohio-based AVI Foodsystems, will be part of the Constellation Center for Excellence on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"). AVI Foodsystems will be operating the Destination's Starbucks location, which is expected to open in late 2021.
Businesspremierpopc.com

Curiosity Ink Media Partners With Dynamite Entertainment To Publish Exciting Slate of New Kids Titles

Dynamite Entertainment announced that it has partnered with Curiosity Ink Media – a producer of original multiplatform entertainment for kids and families – to create books for kids that are rooted in Curiosity’s original intellectual property (IP) as well as titles the company will develop for other brands. The alliance begins in earnest with the first titles slated to hit shelves beginning in spring, 2022 and brings Curiosity, which recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, squarely into the publishing arena. The announcement was made jointly by Dynamite CEO and Publisher, Nick Barrucci and Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer.
BusinessAnimation Magazine

Wattpad & WEBTOON Merge Studio Divisions into Fan-Driven Entertainment Outfit

Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original stories and leading social storytelling platform, and WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, today announced that the companies will merge their studio divisions to create Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Leveraging the global fandoms from WEBTOON and Wattpad’s combined audience of more than 166 million people, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will create an innovative multi-format studio making global fan and data-driven TV shows, films and books.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Curiosity Ink Media Partners with Global Toy Company Cepia to Develop and Produce Entertainment Content for Hit Internet and Toy Franchise, Cats vs. Pickles®

Partnership with Curiosity – Which Recently Entered into an Agreement to be Acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. – to Enrich Wildly Popular Collectible Toy Property with Animated Series and Robust Publishing Program. BOCA RATON, FL – June 21, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), which recently entered...
CelebritiesRadio Online

Cumulus Media, DCP Entertainment Launch ''Who Was Prince?''

Cumulus Media and DCP Entertainment have announced the launch of the podcast "Who Was Prince?" on the Cumulus Podcast Network. This eight-episode series is built on interviews with people who were close to Prince -- people who played in his bands, managed his career, engineered his music or dated him. Music journalist Touré explores aspects of Prince's life in great depth, while sharing stories about Liz Taylor, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, and more, revealing new details about the life of one of the most talented and enigmatic artists of the modern era.
SoftwareSearchengine Journal

Google Announces New Ads Creative Studio

Google announced the launch of a new tool for creative advertising tools, called “Ads Creative Studio”, which aims to unify multiple creative tools. Ads Creative Studio will incorporate the following tools:. Director Mix (A tool that allows brands to create video assets at scale, which previously wasn’t available to all...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rogue One, Inc Announces The Launch Of New Corporate Website And Social Media Platform

Washington D.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") announced that in connection with the company's recent reverse stock split, name change and new ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG), the Company has launched a new corporate website, www.rogueoneinc.com and social media platform to keep shareholders and the investment community updated on the latest Company news and other related activities. The Company will utilize Twitter ( @rogueoneinc ), Instagram ( @rogueoneinc ) and Facebook ( @ rogueoneinc ) as well as other relevant platforms to share company updates, acquisition news, sales, marketing and promotional activities as well as the latest in general tequila, spirits and hospitality industry news in an effort to develop an interactive dialogue with existing and potential customers as well as shareholders and potential investors who are interested in learning more about the Company and its related activities.
Businessmartechseries.com

Salem Media Group Announces New Influencer Marketing Venture

Salem Media Group, Inc. announced its sales division, Salem Media Representatives (“SMR”), has formed the Salem Influencer Network, a new entity focused on connecting brands with the fans of leading Christian social media influencers. The Salem Influencer Network is a powerful vehicle to help clients reach the 18-34 young adult generation who are establishing their brand loyalties that will likely continue for decades.
Businesscryptopolitan.com

Fox Entertainment releases $100M for creation of NFT Studio

Fox Entertainment releases $100M for the creation of NFT Studio. Fox Entertainment has released a $100 million creative fund for the creation of its non-fungible token (NFT) studio. Last month, Fox Entertainment had announced the launch of Blockchain creative Labs, a marketplace that would deal in digital goods, including NFTs,...
Media, PAlehighvalleystyle.com

2021 Best of Entertainment & Media Winners

Veronica Moore of Bethlehem didn’t set out to woo thousands of followers to her Instagram page, @brownskinplantmama. She was simply looking to share her journey of healing through plant care following the unexpected death of her sister in 2018. But, as others began to find her page and talk about their own experiences with love and loss, it quickly became apparent that her message had struck a chord. “I knew at that point what started as an innocent personal project of ‘showing my cute plants’ would soon evolve into a space of healing for others as well,” says Moore.
EconomyWISH-TV

KJ, KJ Media Company

On this episode of Local Matters: An Indiana Originals Podcast, Mel McMahon chats with KJ of KJ Media Company. They talk about the journey from radio DJ to multi-passionate entrepreneur, the difference between a business and a hobby, and how the community can help your dreams come true. Special thanks...
Brooklyn, NYComplex

Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment Announces Media Course From Wieden+Kennedy

On Tuesday, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment announced it had partnered with advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy for a new course this Fall. The school, which opens this Fall at Brooklyn’s Long Island University, is set to launch the Creative Promotion in Media program with the company when enrollments open later this year. Students who take part in the course will be taught how to better understand advertising and marketing in the modern era. Among the classes will be “Hood Marketing 101: How Blackness is Bought,” “How to Be a Good Troublemaker,” and “Nothing is an Accident.”
Entertainmentthebroadcastknowledge.com

Video: Production Metadata Workflows & Standards for Media & Entertainment

Metadata has long been understood as important, particularly by archivists. But it’s only in recent years that a renewed focus has been put on metadata. As the large broadcasters and media houses have expanded and as streaming has become a bigger and bigger proportion of output, it’s become increasingly clear that a coherent, already-executed metadata strategy is essential. Recently, A+E had 5 weeks to transfer much of their inventory to Discovery+ which was achieved largely thanks to a cloud-to-cloud transfer and ingest workflow which not only checked the integrity of the media but also ensured metadata was correctly transferred.
Fairfax, VAfairfaxcounty.gov

More Park Summer Entertainment Series Artists Announced

Get ready for great entertainment with the 2021 Summer Entertainment Series! Back in person this summer, the free performances and movies are possible thanks to a strong partnership between government, volunteers, business sponsors, individual donors and the Fairfax County Park Foundation. With more than 130 live performances to choose from,...
Lifestyleprunderground.com

Athleisure Company Announces Rebrand and New Loungewear, Activewear, and Workout Apparel

Looking good and feeling good has become a struggle for many, especially when the pandemic hit the country. Keeping a positive attitude, the daily hustle, and proper health habits are a challenge. Rising to this challenge is the fitness brand KA Athleisure, which recently announced its expansion from KA Workouts into two divisions, namely KA Athleisure and KA Workouts. KA Athleisure now has the equipment, apparel, and technology to get everyone moving and reach their ideal fitness levels.