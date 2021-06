MCSO is attempting to locate a stolen 1997 Ford F-150 truck. Possible paper license plate. VIN is 1FTDF1729VKC66044. The vehicle is a single cab white and gray truck. It is believed to have been stolen on or about June 20, 2021, from the 16800 Block of Valley Lane in the Grangerland area. Please call Montgomery County Sheriffs Office or Crime Stoppers. and refer to case number 21A190588.