The public is invited to take part in a kickoff event for the Bighorn River Blueway Trail on July 17 in the Wyoming communities of Manderson and Basin. The proposed river trail is designed to start at the Wedding of the Waters, south of Thermopolis, Wyoming, and end at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in Lovell. From there, boaters could continue all the way to the Yellowtail Dam in Fort Smith, Montana.