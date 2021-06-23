Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buchanan, MI

Beverley Mottl

Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverley Mottl, 90, of Buchanan, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Woodland Terrace Senior Living – Longmeadow of Niles. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 509 W. Fourth St., Buchanan, with Father Leo Cartagena officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Friends can visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, with the rosary recited at 4 p.m.

www.heraldpalladium.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
Buchanan, MI
Obituaries
Niles, MI
Obituaries
City
Buchanan, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Ridge Cemetery#Christian#Swem Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...