Beverley Mottl
Beverley Mottl, 90, of Buchanan, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Woodland Terrace Senior Living – Longmeadow of Niles. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 509 W. Fourth St., Buchanan, with Father Leo Cartagena officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Friends can visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, with the rosary recited at 4 p.m.www.heraldpalladium.com