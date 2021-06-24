Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KELL Partners Offers Luminate CRM Migration Support

By PRWeb
Times Union
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, is helping Luminate CRM (LCRM) customers prepare for transition as Blackbaud has announced a June 2022 end of life for the product. Given that all LCRM data and functionality will be unavailable at this time, organizations that have not already begun their migration to a new donor management system face difficult choices as they scope and plan their new system.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kell#Data Migration#Ceo#Kell Partners Offers#Prweb#Salesforce#Lcrm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Integrator Depends on SoundMachine for Seamless Music Service, Partner Support

Craig Cushing, the owner of Digital Interiors, began working with SoundMachine as a result of how many projects his integration firm conducted in the hospitality market, specifically in commercial bars, clubs and restaurants. Many clients were looking for the best way to take the control out of the employees’ hands...
Businessaithority.com

Peter Meulbroek Named AWS Partner Network Ambassador, Strengthening Ness Cloud Expertise

Ness, a global provider of Digital Transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), announced that Peter Meulbroek, head of cloud and data, has been named an AWS Partner Network (APN) Ambassador. He joins a select group of more than 50 APN Ambassadors in North America and more than 200 Ambassadors worldwide dedicated to helping clients define, develop, implement, and optimize their cloud strategy.
SoftwareWebProNews

Canonical and Blender Partner to Provide Support Options

Blender has partnered with Canonical to provide enterprise-grade support to Blender users. Blender is an open source 3D animation tool that has been used in the film, TV, tech and science community for years. As an open source platform, however, Blender hasn’t always had the support options its commercial competitors can boast.
MarketsMySanAntonio

RChilli Now Offers Data Migration Service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Today, RChilli announced its Data Migration Service that will streamline the process of onboarding new clients into an ATS by migrating their data from old ATS/CRM to the new ATS. The company has been serving ATS, Job boards, and Enterprises for the last...
Economyaithority.com

Hanzo Joins Growing Ecosystem Of Partners Supporting The IBM Cloud For Financial Services

Hanzo to use IBM Cloud for Financial Services to Help Customers Accelerate Transactions with Financial Institutions in a Highly-Secured Environment. Hanzo, a pioneer in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, announced it has joined IBM’s growing ecosystem of more than 100 Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, and FinTechs supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services Framework is designed to address risk in the digital supply chain through a common set of security controls that are adhered to by the entire ecosystem.
Businessdallassun.com

Crexendo Selects Rev.io as Partner to Support Growth

Crexendo will leverage Rev.io's sophisticated billing platform and cutting-edge customer management system to accommodate new product launches, automate key billing processes. PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced a new strategic billing partnership with Rev.io. Crexendo selected Rev.io due to the platform's automation capabilities, billing scalability for new product launches, and its existing partnership and integrations with NetSapiens.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

IBM, Telefónica Tech Tap Blockchain To Bolster Supply Chains

Telefónica Tech, a unit of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, and IBM have unveiled novel hybrid cloud products that will tap into blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will help power “enterprise digital transformation,” according to a Monday (June 28) announcement. For example, the two companies have developed a...
TechnologyTimes Union

Lexmark Enhances Cloud Offerings for End Users and Partners

Features enable secure print access for remote and hybrid workers in post-pandemic business environments. Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced enhancements to its core Cloud Services offerings—Cloud Print Management for direct users and Cloud Fleet Management for partners. “The adoption of cloud-based technologies and solutions continues to rise,...
BusinessSourceSecurity.com

Mobileum acquires Niometrics to expand their analytics platform to identify new revenue streams and improve customer experience

Mobileum Inc., a provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Niometrics, a provider of deep network analytics. The acquisition expands Mobileum's actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling...
Businessdnyuz.com

DevOps platform JFrog bolsters security with $300M Vdoo acquisition

Developer operations (DevOps) company JFrog today announced plans to acquire Israeli product security company Vdoo in a deal worth $300 million. Founded in 2008, JFrog serves companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Netflix with automated tools for developers to build, manage, and distribute all their software releases. Vdoo is a four-year-old startup with customers such as Verizon, Samsung, and Bosch.
BusinessIBM - United States

Telefonica Tech and IBM launch hybrid cloud enterprise solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain

These agreements reinforce our strategy of being the best partners for companies to face digital transformation with guarantees, complementing solutions based on our own technology with the best services from our partners. Telefonica Tech, Telefonica’s digital business holding, and IBM today announced new hybrid cloud solutions that will help fuel...
Irvine, CAcryptopolitan.com

Fiserv and NYDIG partner to offer their users BTC services

• Fiserv partners with NYDIG (New York Digital Investment Group) to help better Bitcoin clients. • Both companies will facilitate the purchase and sale of Bitcoin with this partnership. The American company Fiserv with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) wants to offer its clients services for buying, selling...
Cupertino, CAthedesertreview.com

Mobileum Inc. Acquires Niometrics

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Niometrics, a provider of deep network analytics. The acquisition expands Mobileum's actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling Communications Service Providers ("CSPs") to identify new revenue streams and to improve customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle.
SoftwareStreamingMedia.com

TAG’s Support for JPEG XS Accelerates Migration to Live Production in the Cloud for Industry Leaders

TAG’s Support for JPEG XS Accelerates Migration to Live Production in the Cloud for Industry Leaders. Enhancement answers need for outstanding quality, decreased latency. Tel Aviv, Israel — June 15, 2021 -- TAG Video Systems, the leader in realtime cloud-based monitoring of linear video workflows once again sets an industry first by supporting JPEG XS to allow live production in the cloud. JPEG XS is a format that answers the need for visually lossless quality with microseconds delay – significant concerns as more broadcasters seek to migrate their live production workflows to the cloud where overall contribution quality and latency are critical.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Bakkt partners with Wyndham Rewards to expand travel offerings

ALPHARETTA - Bakkt Holdings LLC, the digital asset marketplace behind the Bakkt App, announced a partnership with Wyndham Rewards, the award-winning loyalty program of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, to allow program members to link, view and redeem their Wyndham Rewards points within the Bakkt App soon. Named the number one...
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Enhances Cloud Offerings on Microsoft Azure

Investments Help Customers Modernize Cloud Data Analytics with Vantage on Azure. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform company, announced its continued innovation and commitment to the cloud with new capabilities for Vantage on Microsoft Azure. “We can easily scale up and down. Teradata is also rated at the top by...
Family RelationshipsThe Recorddelta

Families Strong WV offers free online support

For those trying to help a loved one who is experiencing substance use disorder, it can feel as though you’re alone. You are not alone. Help is available. Sign up today at familiesstrongwv.com while space is available and begin making your own connections!. In addition to the support offered through...
Softwarednyuz.com

Vectorized CEO on the future of streaming data application development

Confluent’s successful IPO this week is shining the spotlight on event-driven data architectures and high-performance data streaming platforms based on Apache Kafka. Mountain View-based Confluent was cofounded in 2016 by a trio of programmers — Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede, and Jun Rao — who developed the event stream processing (ESP) software that became Kafka while working together at LinkedIn.