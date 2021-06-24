Farm to Fork event returns to Colusa County

Attendees during a recent Colusa County Farm to Fork Dinner, which includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and wine all made from locally sourced ingredients. Lynzie Lowe/Appeal-Democrat

Organizers of the Colusa Certified Farmers Market are gearing up to host their fifth annual Farm to Fork dinner today (Thursday) to highlight the wide array of commodities produced in Colusa County and the surrounding area.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to host this event for this year but it has been difficult to obtain items without paying shipping charges in order to have our products,” said event organizer Jennifer Diaz.

Despite pandemic-related challenges, Diaz said this year’s feast, which will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa, will include a variety of local commodities including Grindstone Wine, Wellnut Butter, Rumiano Cheese, Antelope Valley Ranch Sausage, Morning Star Salsa, J. Hieir Farms Blackberries, Bremmers Farm Apricots, Sierra Nevada Cheese Company and Knaughty Farms Olive Oil.

According to Diaz, dinner will include Tuscan chicken, New York steaks and fruit salad.

Rocco’s Bar and Grill will be making the appetizers, Market Street Grill will provide veggie lasagna, Slough House Social will be making the vegetables, John Vafis will prepare bread with Organic Roots Olive Oil for dipping, Pat Myers will be making salad and Lori’s CA Pantry will be providing the desserts.

A social hour with appetizers and wine will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Admission to the event includes appetizers, wine, bread and olive oil, dinner, entertainment and a few keepsakes.

“This is our five year milestone so our logo printed items such as wine glasses and canvas bags will be in red,” said Diaz.

According to Diaz, with local restaurants still struggling to recover from the pandemic and running short on staff, this year’s event will include a lot more volunteers.

“I have had to bring in more outside volunteers such as the Colusa Ducks Shooting Team in order for the event to run smoothly and take pressure off of the restaurant’s shoulders,” said Diaz.

Anyone wishing to attend the dinner can purchase tickets at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce or Colusa Industrial Properties for $50 each. Tickets are also available online at www.ticketstripe.com/2019colusafarmtofork.

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open from 4–7 p.m. as well.

For more information, contact Diaz at 415-994-9082.