Yuba City, CA

‘Celebrate the Keys’ ceremony planned for Sutter Theater

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago
Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.  Courtesy photo
Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.  Courtesy photo

Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture is planning a “Celebrate the Keys” ceremony this Friday to mark the hand off of the Sutter Theater from the Sutter Performing Arts Association to the local arts council.

The event is planned for June 25 from 5-7 p.m. at what is now being called the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts – 754 Plumas St., Yuba City.

“We have enjoyed a long collaboration with (the Sutter Performing Arts Association) and helped raise $30,000 for the project with our ‘Applause’ series of cabaret-style fundraiser concerts over the years,” said David Read, YSAC executive director, in a press release. “The SPAA Board came to us before the pandemic and said they were close to completion and asked if we would be interested in taking ownership of the theater. Months of planning and coordination followed and now we are anxious to start booking shows.”

The public is invited to attend the free event and take a tour of the facility. Presentations are planned and refreshments will be available. Local jazz musician Gay Galvin will provide the entertainment.

Some of the types of events being discussed for the new performance space are social dancing (big band, ballroom, salsa and swing), comedy nights, musical theater, film screenings and youth performances.

Questions about the event, venue rentals or other aspects of planning for the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts should be directed to david@yubasutterarts.org, or by calling 742-2787.

