Y-S Transit ends passenger capacity limits

Yuba-Sutter Transit announced it has dropped all on-board passenger capacity limits in response to recent changes in state and local health directives.

Signs blocking off certain seats have been removed and all seats are now available allowing full capacity on all buses. As a result, the Route 1 Express service will end on Wednesday, June 30.

The Route 1 Express service was added in June 2020 to facilitate social distancing as on-board capacity limits had resulted in passengers being passed by especially on Yuba-Sutter Transit’s crosstown Route 1. The limited-stop express service reduced the number of passengers being left behind at bus stops and made crosstown trips faster by serving only the major transfer points along the route.

Ridership is tracked daily on all Yuba-Sutter Transit services and future changes to return services that were suspended last year will be considered as ridership grows. Suspended services included half-hour weekday service frequency on Route 2 and several morning and afternoon Sacramento Commuter schedules.

For more information, call 634-6880 or email info@yubasuttertransit.com.