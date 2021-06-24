Cancel
Sutter, CA

Yuba Sutter Marketplace to hold job fair

By Lynzie Lowe
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago

While businesses have opened back up, many are still experiencing difficulties finding staffing, which is why the Yuba Sutter Marketplace is planning to host a job fair this week.

Lynette Myers, marketing manager for the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, said while the mall has hosted job fairs in the past, this is the first time they are hosting such an event specifically to staff retailers located within the facility.

“Retailers have been having a hard time filling positions so we are hoping to attract people looking for jobs,” said Myers.

While Myers said she was unsure just how many positions will be available during the upcoming job fair, a variety of retailers will have booths set up and attendees can interact with any and all that interest them.

“Come prepared with an updated resume if you have one,” said Myers. “This will be an opportunity to actually talk directly with managers from each retailer.”

Participating retailers include American Eagle, JCPenney and JCPenney Salon, Ross, Verizon, The Children’s Place, Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Planet Fitness, Journeys, Finish Line, Lids, GNC, Free Time Java, Yuba City Furniture, GameStop, Sawyer’s Sweet Spot and more.

According to Myers, some retailers will not be able to host a booth during the job fair due to that lack of staffing but information will be provided on positions not represented at the job fair.

The job fair will be held near the main entrance of the mall on Friday from 2-5 p.m.

The Yuba Sutter Marketplace is located at 215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/dhn45v7s.

#Job Fairs#Cinnabon#American Eagle#Jcpenney Salon#The Children S Place#Planet Fitness#Lids#Gnc#Free Time Java#Yuba City Furniture#Gamestop
