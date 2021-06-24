Cancel
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
Tickets are still readily available for the Bucks playoff games against the Hawks

It stands to reason that getting to an Eastern Conference finals will never be easier for Milwaukee Bucks fans. With consumer confidence still building in the aftermath of a global pandemic, single-game playoff tickets remain available through the Bucks website, including for Wednesday's opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Sets of...
Hawks Announce MRI Results For Trae Young’s Foot

Trae Young limped to the finish line in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. We now have new information as to why. The Hawks announced on Monday that Young underwent an MRI, which revealed he’s dealing with a bone bruise to his right foot. He’s officially “questionable” for Game 4 on Tuesday.
Top moments: Hawks stun 76ers; Clippers topple Jazz in Game 5s

Wednesday was a whirlwind in the NBA, and that was before the games even started. Injuries and coaching changes sent shockwaves through the league as a pair of pivotal Game 5s were slated for the evening. First, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off an epic comeback against Joel...
Hawks to face Bucks in East Finals after Game 7 win in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 on Sunday night. Trae Young scored 21 points. Kevin Huerter led the Hawks with 27 points. Joel Embiid scored 31...
Bucks fans unshaken after Game 1 loss to Hawks

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks’ 116-113 loss to Atlanta Wednesday left the Deer District much quieter than it had been after recent home games. The Hawks closed the game on an 11-4 run to snap Milwaukee’s 13-game home win streak. What You Need To Know. Wednesday’s 116-113 loss was the Bucks’...
Hawks beat 76ers in Game 7, advance to face Bucks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.
NBA DFS Showdown Preview: Bucks vs. Hawks, Game 1

Spread: MIL -8.5 Eastern Conference Finals. After a hard fought series against the Nets and taking advantage of their injuries, the Bucks now face the upstart Hawks who have pulled two upsets thus far in the NBA Playoffs, including taking out the No. 1 seeded 76ers. Unlike Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo is 100 percent healthy and so are Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The Hawks will need to shoot better this series in order to compete with Milwaukee. The Hawks defeated the Bucks back in April without Trae Young the last time these two teams met up. Atlanta has a lot of fight and were one of the hottest teams in the final few weeks of the season and despite their poor shooting,...
Hawks vs Bucks Game 1 Picks and Predictions: Going ATS With the ATL

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks clash in the Eastern Conference finals after both won seven-game sets as series underdogs in Round 2. But while those respective feats are impressive, it would seem the Bucks bouncing of the Brooklyn Nets has won over the bookies. Milwaukee is a 7.5-point home...
Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
Bucks ready to battle Atlanta Hawks in Game Two

(LEARFIELD) – It’s Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks in Milwaukee. Atlanta leads the series 1-0 after winning Wednesday. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said that despite the loss, there were some things he liked about Wednesday’s game. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer...
NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Wisconsin for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Bucks are...
Hawks star Trae Young’s official status for Game 4 vs. Bucks, revealed

The Atlanta Hawks could potentially be without superstar guard Trae Young on Tuesday night in a crucial Game 4. Young accidentally stepped on the ref’s foot late in the third quarter and was instantly diagnosed with a sprained ankle. While he did return to the bench and eventually played more minutes in the final period, the Hawks were still waiting to see his MRI results on Monday.
Hawks win first East finals game against Bucks

Atlanta Hawks won Game 1 of the third-round NBA playoffs after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the two teams' first meetup as part of a best-of-seven series. Trae Young led his team to victory scoring 48 points, along with 11 assists, while Clint Capela contributed with a double-double, putting down 12 points and 19 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best among the Milwaukee team, falling one assist short of a triple-double performance.