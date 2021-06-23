Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

7 Volleyball Drills to Boost Your Offense

By Danielle Aquino
STACK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter the team’s proficiency, age, skill, or level of play, every volleyball coach must run offensive drills to increase their team’s success at the net. Whether the goal is to improve accuracy, aggressiveness, or number of kills, it’s imperative to target the offense to score the maximum amount of points.

www.stack.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Drills#Opp#Mh#Opp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
WorkoutsSTACK

Increase Your Soccer Speed With 4 Sprint Drills

Speed and agility training is a priority for soccer players. On the field, you’re in an upright posture, performing quick, choppy steps on your mid-foot as you pass or dribble the ball. You have to train to angle your foot so that it hits the ground with maximum power and drive your legs with your hip muscles, or else your positioning might slow you down. Your knees need to move up and down like pistons, pushing behind the center of mass to drive your body forward. And the balls of your feet should hit the ground first.
Brevard, NCMorganton News Herald

KNOW YOUR CONFERENCE FOE: Brevard volleyball team already familiar for Patton

Editor’s note: This is the second of 18 installments intended to help readers, athletes, coaches and parents become better-acquainted with Burke County’s new prep conference opponents as each of Burke’s four high schools join separate leagues this fall. BREVARD — After years as an occasional playoff and nonconference opponent, Brevard...
NFLFOX Sports

Work comes 1st to make sure Jones boosts Titans' offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The phrase “Pick your poison” has been used a lot to describe the Tennessee offense. That’s the effect of adding a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to a unit already featuring a Pro Bowl receiver in A.J. Brown and the. The man tasked with distributing the...
Denver, COGolf.com

This drill will improve your hip power and make you a more consistent golfer

I’ve looked at swing data for GOLFTEC for the better part of two decades, giving us a great understanding of, among many things, what separates good players from those who constantly struggle with technique. One of the many data points we look at when analyzing swings is hip sway at the top of the backswing. It’s such a critical factor that often it’s the first thing we look at when diagnosing a new player’s improvement plan.
SportsWUSA

Rules of the Game: Volleyball and Beach Volleyball

Whether at the beach or in your high school physical education class, just about everyone has been introduced to volleyball at one time or another. There are some differences between Olympic volleyball and beach volleyball. In both sports, each team can hit the ball a maximum of three times before...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Texas Longhorns putting in the work in summer workouts

The Longhorns are close to entering the second month of summer workouts under Director of Football Performance Torre Becton and his staff. Becton and his assistant strength and conditioning coaches took over with the Longhorns in early June to get their bodies right in time for fall camp. The Longhorns'...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

PBR '21 State Player of the Year

Prep Baseball Report is excited for the return of Player of the Year Awards, presented by Big League Chew, after the 2020 season was cut short and 2021 generated some incredible individual moments and performances throughout Oregon. As the spring high school season comes to a close, Prep Baseball Report is excited to announce one player who emerged ahead of the competition at all levels in the state. This player has been selected not only for their outstanding statistical numbers, but also for their overall effect on their high school program.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Critical 20, No. 1: Tyler Shough

Like any football team, Texas Tech has several players whose performance will be particularly critical to the squad’s success. These players, whether by virtue of experience, leadership, importance of the position played, depth concerns, or sheer talent, are especially crucial. They may or not be the best players on the club, but they would be very conspicuous were they to be absent for any reason. In fact, that may be the best way to conceive of the critical players—they are the performers the team could least afford to lose.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson athlete enters transfer portal

Multiple sources told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson student-athlete is leaving Clemson. TCI was told on Friday that senior infielder Sam Hall has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to leave the Clemson baseball program. Hall is the fourth player to leave the program and the third since the end...
Indiana StateColumbus Dispatch

What Indiana football is getting in volleyball-playing offensive tackle Carter Smith

BLOOMINGTON – Carter Smith played a key role in Olentangy Liberty’s run to a state semifinal during his junior season last academic year. Just not in football. Smith — who became Indiana’s seventh commitment in the 2022 class when he announced his pledge to IU over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Northwestern and Virginia, among several others — helped the Patriots to a 20-win season and that semifinal berth this spring in volleyball, giving the big right tackle an athletic background it’s unlikely few other Big Ten prospects can match.
South Bend, INPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Link wants to stay connected to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Time will tell if this was a Nick Saban moment for Link Jarrett. Jarrett, Notre Dame’s highly marketable baseball coach and the miracle worker who just took the Fighting Irish to the brink of their first College World Series in nearly two decades, didn’t mince words this week upon returning to campus from raucous Starkville, Mississippi.
NFLCollege Football News

College Football News Preseason All-American Conference Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the AAC season with the College Football News Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team & Top 30 players. 2021 Preseason CFN American Conference Offensive Player of the Year. QB Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati. This isn’t as obvious as it seems. Yes, the 6-4, 215-pounder...
College Sportshoopseen.com

Brice Sensabaugh Player Spotlight

Brice Sensabaugh had a big time showing at the GBCA team camp this past weekend, earning him an influx of scholarship offers. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Lake Highland Prep was the leading scorer of the event, averaging 21.5 ppg on the weekend. Since the conclusion of the camp, Sensabaugh...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Illini DL Tre'von Riggins enters NCAA transfer portal

Illinois redshirt defensive lineman Tre'von Riggins has entered the transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman out of Bradenton (Fla.) Lakewood played in one game last season. Riggins is the fourth Illini player to enter the transfer portal during the last 24 hours, joining OL Brevyn Jones,...
College Sports247Sports

Two offensive linemen left Illini program after spring practice

Illinois redshirt freshmen offensive lineman Kevin Tyler and Phifer Griffin are no longer part of the Illinois football program, a team spokesman confirmed to Illini Inquirer. Both student-athletes left the program after spring practice. Tyler, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound St. Louis (Mo.) native, and Griffin, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound Monroe (N.C.) native,...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted Spotlight: Aidan Boice

Tall frame at 6'4", good length with projectability and room to add strength. Athletic and repeats his delivery from a step to the side in starting a NWU high flexible kick to delivery. Gets the hand out of the glove on time and into the power position at foot strike. His landing is inline with the plate, as he arches his back and clears his head to allow for an OH clean fluid arm stroke. Currently his FB 81-84 features four seam straight life, though he repeats and hits the mitt with flashes of command. The OH slot though helps his best pitch, being a sharp 12-6 CB 64-66 that he shows a loose wrist and the feel to spin, with top to bottom shape and quality depth. The spacing of the FB/CB velos are ideal and will only improve with added arm strength, as he has time on his side. The CH 74-77 has fading life with a little movement, yet has the arm speed and deception with the feel to tinker with the ball in getting there. Between the frame and arsenal, Boice flashes decent upside.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

USC Trojan Football 2021 Scholarship Distribution Chart

Below is USCFootball.com's 2021 version of the Scholarship Distribution Chart. This chart will keep track of every Trojan football player on scholarship, which position they play and which class they represent. The chart will also give details on total scholarship numbers and how close USC is to the maximum limit of 85 total players on scholarship (excluding returning seniors). This chart will be updated throughout the year as players are added, leave the program, switch positions or when walk-ons are granted scholarships. It will also note where players that enter the NCAA Transfer Portal end up.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Logan Thomas: Expects continued development

Thomas believes he'll continue to improve, ESPN's John Keim reports. The former college QB broke out for a 72/670/6 receiving line in his age-29 season, after signing last offseason with a Washington team that had minimal other talent at tight end. The team's offense has stiffer competition for targets this year, but Thomas' starting job appears secure, and it's reasonable to expect continued development given his late start at the TE position. This will also be the first time he's played in the same offensive scheme in back-to-back seasons, as Thomas spent time with the Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants, Lions and Bills before finding his first starting job in Washington last year. His late breakout was driven by volume (110 targets) rather than efficiency (6.1 YPT), but Thomas could improve the latter to make up for the loss of the former if he's seeing more accurate passes in a better offense. Washington is counting on 38-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to match his strong performances in Miami the past two years.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Kolten Wong Back to Bring Needed Boost to Offense

Man, just when it felt like the Brewers offense was starting to hit somewhat of a stride, things have fallen back to earth lately. After last night’s series-opening loss to the Rockies, Milwaukee finds themselves in a four-game losing streak in which they’ve scored seven total runs. Part of that...
College Sportshawaiiprepworld.com

Saint Louis senior QB AJ Bianco back from West Coast

The heavy June run of unofficial visits by island football players includes Saint Louis’ glut of talent at quarterback. AJ Bianco, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound slinger entering his senior year, enjoyed his visits to Oregon and UCLA, sandwiching the Elite 11. After returning, he visited Hawaii. “It was good fun. I...