Turns out frozen foods did a lot of the heavy lifting in home cooking during the pandemic, especially among younger Canadians. A new study from market research firm Caddle found that since the start of the pandemic, more gen Z and millennial consumers (33%) have increased their level of frozen food purchases compared to the general population (26%). In addition, more gen Z (24%) and millennials (21%) have increased their consumption of frozen meals compared to the rest of the population (16%).