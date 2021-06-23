What is an Activist Investor?
An activist is someone who incites change for a cause they believe in. So, what is an activist investor? You won’t typically hear about these individuals (or groups) in successful companies. Instead, they’re looking to create change in companies that are underperforming, mismanaged or generally unguided. Most of the time, it’s not any one single person. Rather, it’s a coalition of activist shareholders that form a group with enough leverage to affect change.investmentu.com