What is an Activist Investor?

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is on the rise Wednesday and that jump has Redd traders talking about the company. CLOV stock has been a favorite of Reddit’s over the last few weeks. The stock’s just out of the penny range with shares trading above $13 each. However, that’s only after interest in it as a meme stock pushed it above the $10 price point. Prior to that, it was trading in the $7 per share range.