COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are suspected of killing a Pueblo woman and dumping her body on the side of a road in New Mexico. 11 News learned of the murder case on Thursday. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting the body of Amber Deck was found on the side of a road in Pecos, NM on May 21. Pecos is about 80 miles northeast of Albuquerque and just off of I-25. Deck had been reported missing out of Pueblo a day before her body was discovered.