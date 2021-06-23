Beloit, WI - Kathryn "Kay" Summerfield age 97 of Beloit died Saturday June 19, 2021 at Willowick II in Beloit. She was born November 1, 1923 to the late John and Emma (Klingbeil) Holtshopple in Twin Grove, WI. Kay graduated from Monroe High School, class of 1941. She married Kenneth Summerfield on May 31, 1952 and moved to Beloit. Kay worked as the treasurer of the Daily News Credit Union from 1957 until 1973 and also prepared taxes in her home during the same period. She then worked as the Manager/President of the Teachers Credit Union from 1973 until 1982. Kay also worked as a book keeper for the Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic for 20 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's, Daily News Pioneer Women, ABWA, Krueger Women's Golf League and several Bridge Clubs.