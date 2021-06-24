Humane Society stretched to double its capacity with 212 pets

At the Franklin County Humane Society, the staff’s hands are full. Director of Development Laura Amlong said Wednesday the shelter is caring for twice as many pets as a typical June, housing 212 dogs and cats. Additional cats are being housed at PetSmart and Petco in Washington and Petsense in Sullivan, along with several cats and dogs, including some entire litters, living with foster families. Amlong said it’s the highest number the society has seen since 2018, the furthest back she’s able to access records. “Normally our average is 90.”