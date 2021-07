If you love shows like Homelander, Dexter and Shameless, you may want to know how to watch Showtime for free to catch your favorite programs without breaking the bank. Since it launched more than 40 years ago, Showtime has created dozens of original TV shows such as The Chi, Billions, Couples Therapy, Ziwe andThe L Word: Generation Q. Along with TV shows, Showtime also airs movies, stand-up specials and boxing and mixed martial arts matches. The network also has its own streaming service on the SHO.com, which offers hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies, as well as lets subscribers stream their favorite programs and boxing matches live. The no-ads service also lets users download full episodes of their favorite TV shows and movies to watch offline. No cable is needed either. Subscribers can sign up straight from the SHO.com. Read on for the best options to watch Showtime and the deal you won’t want to miss out on.