Xbox and 343 Studios got a chance to premiere the multiplayer of their upcoming Halo Infinite franchise, along with one of the biggest announcements at E3: that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free to play for all players on Xbox platforms. After being delayed a year ago for what fans considered quite disappointing graphics, this is perhaps the best news that could have been presented to fans, as they’ll have a chance to try the game out and see whether they’re interested in Halo Infinite’s campaign.