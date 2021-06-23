Cancel
New Haven, MO

New Haven’s Firefest canceled, future of festival uncertain

Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Haven’s annual Firefest has been canceled this year, said Dave Luecke, president of Downtown New Haven Inc., the organizer of the event. The event, normally held in November, is a one-day festival in Downtown New Haven where visitors watch a pyrotechnics show with ice sculptures, and vendors can sell their crafts, food and drinks. The festival, which began in 2008, was also canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the cancellation is due to insurance costs and liability, Luecke said in a statement.

www.emissourian.com
