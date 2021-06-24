Sessions: At Home With Dylan Cartlidge
British singer-songwriter-rapper Dylan Cartlidge overcame hardships of his past to invest his heart into music. Not surrounded by adult mentors, but inspired by heavy lyricism of rap heavy hitters like Kid Cudi, Lupe Fiasco, and Kanye West-Cartlidge learned to channel his own experiences to create music that is relatable and tells stories and uplifts his audiences. Now, he shares excitement for his debut album "Hope Above Adversity" (July 9) and breaks down the song writing and production.www.cpr.org