Sessions: At Home With Dylan Cartlidge

Megan Thee Stallion exacts revenge on a hypocritical politician in her new video for “Thot Shit.” The visual features the reemergence of Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow. In the Aube Perrie-directed visual, a politician leaves a misogynistic comment on one of Megan’s videos, while at the same time being turned on by the visual. Megan and her Hotties spring into action in the horror film-styled clip. They track him everywhere, from a bathtub to a diner to hitting him with a truck. In the end, vengeance comes to full fruition on an operating table. In a livestream before the video premiered, Megan said the song began as a freestyle. “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot shit,” she raps on the hook.