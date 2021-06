USA Baseball is looking for new players to join its team, and CISD’s head baseball coach Larry Vucan will be helping with its search this summer. After taking the Dragons to the regional finals this past season, coach Vucan will be taking on a new venture with USA Baseball later this month. According to Dragon Baseball, coach Vucan will be joining USA Baseball’s 15U task force to assist in its search for new players. Coach Vucan says he was approached by a member of the organization after the Dragons wrapped up their season last week.