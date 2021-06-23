Police search for two suspects who reportedly destroyed Sanford Mall property

BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Appalachian State Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in solving the following crime. Police stated that two white males entered the Sanford Mall area of Appalachian State University’s campus on Sunday, June 20, at 2:49 a.m., and destroyed property. The males were on camera destroying a flowerbed by pulling out the plants, kicking over a newspaper stand and are suspected of flipping multiple picnic tables and trash cans in the area causing an estimated $500 of damage.