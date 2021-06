DENVER — A flip switched for Austin Gomber after he went to St. Louis in early May to face the team that drafted him and developed him into a major league pitcher. He had waited for this chance to be a consistent starter, quietly lurking in the shadows for his entire baseball career. He got the chance with the Rockies this season, after he was traded in exchange for Nolan Arenado. But he had to be patient again, as his outings at the beginning of the season didn’t live up to his expectations.