Berrios allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus Texas on Friday. Berrios got off to a shaky start, allowing three hits and a walk as Texas scraped together two runs in the first inning. He settled in well after that, although he wasn't able to pick up a win, which has now been the case for his last three starts. The right-hander has a 3.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 87:21 K:BB across 83.1 innings this year. He projects for a home start versus Cleveland next week.