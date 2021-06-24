2023 5-star DB talks first ever Florida visit

Adding overall team speed has been a big objective in this seasons recruiting efforts by the Pitt coaches as they’ve targeted many athletes that compete in track. One of those type players that the staff and in particular Brennan Marion targeted was 2022 speedster Che Nwabuko from Manor High School in Manor, Texas. Those recruiting efforts have paid off, to this point, as Nwabuko has placed Pitt in his Top Five. The 3-star running back/slot receiver released his top schools today which included: Pitt, Michigan, Purdue, Marshall and Liberty.