MLB

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Strikes out nine

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Ohtani allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision. Ohtani dominated the Giants, with the only he surrendered coming on a solo home run by Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth frame. He also induced an impressive 21 swinging strikes on 105 total pitches to claim his fifth quality start in his last seven outings. Despite starting on the mound, Ohtani served as the team's designated hitter, though he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani
#Angels #Striking Out #Giants
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels
FanSided

Baseball fans freak out at Shohei Ohtani Home Run Derby news

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Sho-Time is headed to the All-Star Game festivities. Ohtani is among the league leaders with 19 home runs, and has also pitched to a sub-3 ERA. He could very well be the American League MVP favorite for a reason, despite the Angels’ status as non-contenders in the AL West.
The Big Lead

Shohei Ohtani Home Run Derby Hype Video Is Fantastic

Shohei Ohtani will be participating in the 2021 Home Run Derby and we couldn't be more excited about it. The news is so big, Ohtani even had a sweet hype video accompany his announcement. Seriously, check it out and tell me you're not excited. Now we're just hoping somehow Ohtani...
Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout advance to Round 2 of All-Star selection process

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have advanced to Round 2 of the All-Star voting process, as expected. Each had comfortable leads at their respective positions in the voting totals released earlier this month. The players will now go into a four-day election process starting Monday, with the starters to be...
Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward power Angels to victory on ‘Reopening Day’

ANAHEIM — The first unrestricted crowd at Angel Stadium in 627 days had plenty of reasons to scream like they hadn’t screamed since before the world changed. Shohei Ohtani pitched six strong innings and Taylor Ward sparked a late rally with a grand slam in the Angels’ 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers before an Angel Stadium crowd of 30,709.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani maintains sizable lead in All-Star voting at DH

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani continues speeding toward a spot in the starting lineup for next month’s All-Star Game. Ohtani is still leading in the voting among designated hitters, with more than double the votes of Boston’s J.D. Martinez, in a second round of results released by Major League Baseball on Monday morning.
MLB: Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani, Washington Nationals Kyle Schwarber named Players of the Week

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Los Angeles Angels pitcher and slugger Shohei Ohtani. (Image Source: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today) Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber of the Washington Nationals has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani: LA Angels Designated Hitter dominating All-Star ballots

The current All-Star ballot standings were released on Monday, and LA Angels Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani didn’t disappoint. Ohtani currently has 33% of the AL DH vote, 15% higher than the next-closest DH, J.D. Martinez. Ohtani should be getting this kind of love from the fans, and I applaud Angels...
Audacy

After HBP near head, Miguel Cabrera greeted Shohei Ohtani at first in hilarious fashion

In the top of the fourth inning, Angels starter Shohei Ohtani plunked Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera with a dangerous pitch. It wasn't overly fast, at 86 miles per hour, but it came right at the future Hall of Famer's head and hit him near the helmet — it looks like he blocked it with his arm — sending him falling down to the ground in a hold-your-breath moment.
ASG starters? Vote NOW for Trout, Ohtani

Twenty teams will have at least one representative on the final ballot for the 2021 All-Star Game. Angels fans shouldn’t be surprised that their team has not one but two vote leaders at their positions. Mike Trout led all American League outfielders in votes with 2,084,542. The three-time AL MVP,...
Why Hasn't Any Other Ballplayer Done What Shohei Ohtani Is Doing?

In baseball, nobody since Babe Ruth in 1918 has been an extremely productive pitcher and hitter at the same time, until Japanese import Shohei Ohtani. After Sunday’s game, the 6’4″ and 210 pound pitcher/hitteer is currently ranked on Wins Above Replacement as the 14th best pitcher in the major leagues and the 7th best hitter, which makes him the most valuable player overall by a sizable margin: 5.7 wins above replacement to 4.7 for next place.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohtani's 26th homer starts Angels past reeling Yankees 5-3

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season in another dismal first inning by Michael King, starting the New York Yankees to yet another distressing defeat in a season overflowing with them. “That definitely sent the message,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani ties MLB lead with 26th home run in first at-bat at Yankee Stadium

The Los Angeles Angels kicked off a four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Monday night, and it didn’t take long for Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to make his presence known to the New York crowd. In his first at-bat, Ohtani hit his 26th home run of the season off an 80.3 mph curveball from Yankees right-hander Michael King. Take a look: