MLB

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers as pinch hitter

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscobar (quadriceps) hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee. The 32-year-old went deep in the eighth inning to pull Arizona within a run. Escobar remained in the game as a defensive replacement for Josh VanMeter at second base. With a day off Thursday, Escobar may be rested enough to return to the starting nine Friday versus San Diego. He's slashing .242/.290/.466 with 16 homers, 46 RBI, 38 runs scored and a stolen bases through 297 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com
