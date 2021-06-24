Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers as pinch hitter
Escobar (quadriceps) hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee. The 32-year-old went deep in the eighth inning to pull Arizona within a run. Escobar remained in the game as a defensive replacement for Josh VanMeter at second base. With a day off Thursday, Escobar may be rested enough to return to the starting nine Friday versus San Diego. He's slashing .242/.290/.466 with 16 homers, 46 RBI, 38 runs scored and a stolen bases through 297 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com